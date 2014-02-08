DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
SOCHI, Russia Feb 8 Five gold medals are up for grabs at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, the first full day of competition.
Event: Estimated end (local/GMT):
Snowboard men's slopestyle 1355/0955 Cross-country women's skiathlon 1505/1105 Speedskating men's 5,000 metres 1825/1425 Biathlon men's 10 km sprint 2020/1620 Women's freestyle skiing moguls 2335/1935 (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.