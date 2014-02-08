DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 8 Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 2 1 1 4 2 Canada 1 1 1 3 2 Netherlands 1 1 1 3 4 U.S. 1 0 1 2 5 Austria 0 1 0 1 5 Sweden 0 1 0 1 7 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.