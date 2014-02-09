UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 9 Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 2 1 3 6 2 U.S. 2 0 1 3 =3 Canada 1 1 1 3 =3 Netherlands 1 1 1 3 5 Austria 1 1 0 2 6 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 7 Sweden 0 2 0 2 =8 Finland 0 1 0 1 =8 Italy 0 1 0 1 10 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.