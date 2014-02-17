INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
Feb 17 Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 8 3 2 13 2 Russian Fed. 5 7 6 18 3 Netherlands 5 5 7 17 4 United States 5 4 9 18 5 Norway 5 3 7 15 6 Switzerland 5 2 1 8 7 Belarus 5 0 1 6 8 Canada 4 7 4 15 9 Poland 4 0 0 4 10 China 3 2 1 6 11 Sweden 2 5 2 9 12 Austria 2 5 1 8 13 France 2 0 4 6 14 Japan 1 3 2 6 15 Czech Republic 1 3 1 5 16 Slovenia 1 1 3 5 17 Korea 1 1 1 3 18 Britain 1 0 1 2 19 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 20 Italy 0 2 3 5 21 Australia 0 2 1 3 22 Finland 0 2 0 2 23 Latvia 0 1 2 3 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead