LONDON Dec 14 Ten bids have been received
from would-be tenants wanting to take over the London Olympic
press and broadcast centre after next year's Games, the man in
charge of the legacy company said on Wednesday.
"We have received a significant amount of private sector
interest in the broadcasting centre," Andrew Altman, chief
executive of the Olympic Park Legacy Company, told a
parliamentary committee.
"We went out to the market in October and on December 2 we
received 10 bids.
"We are now in the process of shortlisting and in January we
will be going to our board and making a recommendation to move
forward," he told the Public Accounts Committee.
"We think that those bids have significant potential for
anchor tenants for the broadcast and media centre. So we are
very encouraged by what we have seen thus far."
Companies were formally invited to bid in October, with
organisers hoping the vast, grey building in the northwest of
the Park in Stratford would help provide jobs and regeneration
in a deprived part of east London.
Some experts have expressed concern that the million square
foot facility, which will be used by more than 20,000
journalists during the Games, may prove too large to be fully
utilised once the Olympics are over.
