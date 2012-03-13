By Michael Holden
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 A British lawmaker has
hit out at defence ministry plans to install surface-to-air
missiles in his constituency during the Olympics, saying it was
appalling sites like Shooter's Hill had been selected without
consultation.
Britain announced in December it would consider installing
missiles to protect London's Olympic Park against airborne
attack as part of security measures for this summer's Games.
However, lawmaker (MP) Clive Efford said he was angry there
had been no discussion about the Ministry of Defence's (MoD)
plans to place these at Shooter's Hill in the area of southeast
London he represents.
"I think it's an appalling way to have handled this issue,"
he told Reuters on Tuesday.
He said he understood six sites had been selected across
London to provide a missile defence shield around the Olympic
Park, based in Stratford in east London.
He said he had been sent a letter notifying him of the plans
for Oxleas Wood near Shooter's Hill but without giving any
details about the type of installation or how much disruption it
would cause.
The area was also a site of special scientific interest, he
added.
"I'm not saying this is the wrong location, I'm a big
supporter of the Olympics and I understand that security is a
major concern. But there are proper ways to go about this,"
Efford said, adding he had written to Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond to demand answers.
The missile sites will be set up before the Olympics start
on July 27 and will remain cordoned off until the end of the
Paralympics on Sept. 9.
The MoD said the sites for the missiles, which have been
deployed at previous Games, had been selected on military
advice, and MPs had been offered full briefings.
A spokesman said a final decision on whether to install the
ground-based air defences had not yet been taken.
"It's very much a last line of defence and more of a
deterrent than anything they anticipate having to use," Efford
said the MoD had told him.
(Editing by Sonia Oxley)