March 8 The Olympics in London this year
will cost more than 11 billion pounds ($17.5 billion) to set up
and stage, the majority of it coming from public funds when the
government is cutting spending hard in other areas.
How does the funding of the Games work?
BUILDING AND PROTECTING THE VENUES
The British government has earmarked 9.3 billion pounds
($14.61 billion) in public funds to transform a rundown part of
east London into the Olympic Park and to provide the security to
ensure the Games can be held safely.
The government says it still has more than 500 million
pounds in unspent contingency funding available and is confident
the Games will come in under budget. However, the bill is more
than double what was pencilled in when London was awarded the
Games seven years ago.
Two-thirds of the funds come from central government, 23
percent from the national lottery and the remaining 10 percent
from London local authorities.
STAGING THE GAMES
The London Organising Committee (LOCOG) has a separate 2
billion pound budget for staging the Games, most of it raised
from private sources.
LOCOG CEO Paul Deighton says he expects to deliver a
balanced budget once the Games are over.
The organisers secured 41 domestic sponsors, raising around
700 million pounds. They also get to keep revenue from ticket
sales -- more than 600 million pounds -- and a smaller sum from
selling souvenir merchandise.
London will get $376 million from international sponsors --
two-thirds of that in the form of goods and services rather than
cash. It also receives an additional $675 million from the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) for staging the Games.
THE IOC'S MONEY
Broadcast revenue for the London Games and the Winter
Olympics in Vancouver has risen to $3.9 billion -- a record for
a four-year Olympic cycle.
The IOC has 11 global sponsors who pay $957 million for
worldwide rights to market their products on the back of the
Games. It distributes more than 90 percent of its income to host
nations, national delegations and international sports
federations.
The rising value of TV rights and sponsorship has helped the
IOC to amass reserves of $592 million which it says serves as a
buffer in case a Games cannot be held at any point.
($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)
