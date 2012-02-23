By Christine Soukenka
| MUNICH, Germany
MUNICH, Germany Feb 23 A survivor of the
1972 Munich Olympic attack felt like he was "floating on a cloud
of love" as he returned to the southern German city this week
with several other team mates to take part in a documentary
marking the 40th anniversary.
The seven men, all members of the then Israeli Olympic team
that was attacked by Palestinian gunmen on Sept. 5, 1972, said
their return to the city that marked their lives forever proved
to be an experience of mixed emotions.
They were among those who managed to survive when Black
September gunmen scaled the perimeter fence surrounding the
Olympic athletes' village, their weapons concealed in sports
bags amid relaxed security.
Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German
policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue
effort erupted into gunfire.
"It's a mixed feeling," said 67-year-old former Olympic
swimmer Avraham Melamed after returning to the Olympic Stadium
on Thursday.
"We're here having a great time but it is based on the worst
time. Our visit here is fantastic. I feel like I'm floating on a
cloud of love, but the families and the victims, and the
families of the victims share a completely different reality,"
said Melamed, who had escaped unharmed.
This was his first visit to Germany since 1972. He now lives
in the United States.
Former fencer Dan Alon retired from his sport immediately
after the attacks on his team mates.
"I always feel good in Munich but I have some bad memories
also. I don't have anything against the Germans... I have only
one thing to blame, it's the terrorists, unfortunately," Alon
told reporters.
"We hope that one day, it will be the end of terror around
the world."
His team mate, former walker Shaul Ladany, said he had been
enjoying his time in Munich, sharing the Olympic experience with
other athletes until the day that changed the Games for ever.
"I mingled everywhere. I had friends and I trained with the
Canadians and the Americans I knew very well, the German
walkers, and I trained with the Italian walkers," said Ladany,
who is also a survivor of Nazi concentration camps and visits
the graves of his murdered team mates in Tel Aviv every year on
September 6.
"I moved freely everywhere."
As the 40th anniversary of the attack nears, the documentary
focuses not only about the deadly event itself, but also the
fate of the survivors, including those who returned to Munich.
"When it happened that Bio Channel decided to make this
movie, I was very, very excited. At least now, after so many
years, we can come together and tell the world everything that
we know," Alon said.
The documentary is to be broadcast on The Biography Channel
on July 7, less than two months before the actual anniversary.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Karolos Grohmann)