* Twitter users complain about online streaming quality
* NBC gets record TV audiences for traditional evening
round-ups
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, July 29 NBC on Sunday announced
more record audiences for its prime-time TV coverage of the
London Olympics, even as the Twitterverse erupted in complaints
about the U.S. network's online streaming efforts and delays in
broadcasting key competitions.
Contributions to the Twitter hashtags #NBCfail and #NBCsucks
surged on Sunday, with many posters complaining about the
quality of NBCUniversal's online platform, which promised to
show every sporting contest live for those unwilling to wait
hours for the network's main primetime coverage of the day's
events.
"you suck! I can't stream anything because your website is
broken. It even verified directtv account, just to tease me.
#NBCFail" read a posting to #NBCfail on Sunday by Twitter user
Beth Hodgson.
Others complained about the plethora of ads interrupting
NBC's coverage across multiple broadcast and cable outlets, and
commentary by some of the NBC anchors.
"Finally got @nbcolympics live stream working online only to
find it full of ads & streaming issues," Cindy Gallop said on
Twitter.
NBC top sports executives were in London and could not be
reached for comment on Sunday because of the time difference
with the United States. But NBC Olympics producer Jim Bell took
to Twitter to respond briefly to some of the gripes early on
Sunday.
"Coverage on both net & cables a mix of tape and live
events. Yesterday nearly 40 hours of live Oly sports on
television btw," Bell tweeted.
TV AUDIENCE SOARS, BEATS ATLANTA, BEIJING GAMES
Despite the grumbling, NBC said on Sunday that a record 28.7
million U.S. viewers watched its primetime coverage on
Saturday's first day of competition, when popular swimmer
Michael Phelps was shut out of the medals for the first time in
years.
NBC said Saturday's evening audience was 2 million more than
watched the first day of competition during the Atlanta Olympics
in 1996. An average 12.3 million U.S. viewers watched the
Olympics on television on Saturday morning - a 56 percent
increase over the Saturday daytime audience for Beijing in 2008,
the network said.
NBCUniversal, which is majority owned by cable operator
Comcast Corp, paid $1.18 billion for the U.S. rights
to broadcast the London Games, and has won $1 billion in
advertising for its Olympic broadcasts over the next three
weeks.
It is planning an unprecedented 5,500 hours of cover across
its cable and free-to-air outlets, and its NBCOlympics.com
website - more than double the hours devoted to the Beijing
Games.
NBC drew a record 40.7 million U.S. television audience for
Friday's opening ceremony from London, despite complaints that
Americans had to wait for up to seven hours to watch the
ceremony.
Those wanting to watch online must have an account with a
cable television or satellite provider, or download an app from
NBC. According to the Nielsen company, about 90 percent of
Americans subscribe to either cable or satellite services.
Not everyone was unhappy with NBC's efforts however.
"I'm watching tons of live events on NBC's Olympics app. I
don't understand the #nbcfail nagging. Bonus: No commentary,
just game sound!" Twitter user Mtolander posted on Sunday.
Brad Adgate, media analyst for Horizon Media in New York,
told Reuters on Sunday: "Whatever NBC does they will receive
criticism, especially in the Social Media Olympics, you can't
please everyone. TV though remains the big ad revenue producer
and they paid 1.18 billion dollars, so what do you expect?"
Adgate said the strong ratings for the London games were
surprising, especially for an Olympics outside the United
States.
"It's one thing to run ahead of Beijing, but quite another to
be running ahead of Atlanta," Adgate said.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Additional reporting by Liana
Baker; Editing by Stacey Joyce)