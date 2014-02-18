Feb 18 Nordic combined men's individual large hill competition round result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Total Points Time difference 1 Eric Frenzel (Germany) 129.0 0:00 2 Haavard Klemetsen (Norway) 127.0 +0:08 3 Bernhard Gruber (Austria) 123.4 +0:22 4 Akito Watabe (Japan) 120.8 +0:33 5 Jason Lamy Chappuis (France) 120.7 +0:33 6 Joergen Graabak (Norway) 118.4 +0:42 7 Magnus Hovdal Moan (Norway) 117.8 +0:45 8 Kristjan Ilves (Estonia) 117.2 +0:47 9 Fabian Riessle (Germany) 115.1 +0:56 10 Tomas Portyk (Czech Republic) 114.4 +0:58 11 Bjoern Kircheisen (Germany) 113.2 +1:03 12 Johannes Rydzek (Germany) 112.7 +1:05 13 Lukas Klapfer (Austria) 109.9 +1:16 14 Marjan Jelenko (Slovenia) 109.1 +1:20 15 Maxime Laheurte (France) 108.0 +1:24 16 Ilkka Herola (Finland) 106.8 +1:29 17 Christoph Bieler (Austria) 106.4 +1:30 18 Magnus Krog (Norway) 106.1 +1:32 19 Francois Braud (France) 105.5 +1:34 20 Viktor Pasichnyk (Ukraine) 104.6 +1:38 21 Karl-August Tiirmaa (Estonia) 104.3 +1:39 22 Miroslav Dvorak (Czech Republic) 104.2 +1:39 23 Mario Stecher (Austria) 104.0 +1:40 24 Pavel Churavy (Czech Republic) 103.6 +1:42 25 Tim Hug (Switzerland) 102.3 +1:47 26 Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) 101.0 +1:52 27 Bryan Fletcher (U.S.) 99.3 +1:59 27 Hideaki Nagai (Japan) 99.3 +1:59 27 Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki (Finland) 99.3 +1:59 30 Todd Lodwick (U.S.) 98.8 +2:01 31 Sebastien Lacroix (France) 98.0 +2:04 32 Adam Cieslar (Poland) 97.8 +2:05 33 Mitja Oranic (Slovenia) 96.7 +2:09 34 Gasper Berlot (Slovenia) 96.4 +2:10 35 Taylor Fletcher (U.S.) 95.8 +2:13 36 Yoshito Watabe (Japan) 95.4 +2:14 37 Han Hendrik Piho (Estonia) 95.3 +2:15 38 Bill Demong (U.S.) 94.5 +2:18 39 Alessandro Pittin (Italy) 93.2 +2:23 40 Janne Ryynaenen (Finland) 91.7 +2:29 41 Armin Bauer (Italy) 91.4 +2:30 42 Mikke Leinonen (Finland) 89.9 +2:36 43 Ivan Panin (Russia) 89.5 +2:38 44 Giuseppe Michielli (Italy) 89.1 +2:40 45 Taihei Kato (Japan) 87.6 +2:46 46 Lukas Runggaldier (Italy) 86.8 +2:49 (Compiled by Anand Basu)