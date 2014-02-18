(Adds quotes)

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 18 Germany's Eric Frenzel shrugged off a virus to record an enormous jump of 139.5 metres and take the lead after the first leg of the Nordic Combined large hill competition on Tuesday.

Frenzel, the last competitor in the ski jump portion which took place in torrential rain, punched the air in delight on landing.

He will start eight seconds ahead of Norway's Haavard Klemetsen and 22 seconds ahead of Austria's Bernhard Gruber when the 10 km cross country race starts at 1200 GMT/0700 am ET).

"After two days of being ill I have no tactics for the cross county race. My only chance is to hope for good legs and see what I can do," Frenzel said in a statement released by a German spokesman.

Frenzel, 25, easily won the individual normal hill Nordic Combined competition last week, and is the runaway World Cup leader this season.

But he came down with a virus on Saturday and officials said as recently as Monday it was unlikely he would take part in the large hill combined.

Frenzel is bidding to become the first man to win both individual Nordic Combined events since Samppa Lajunen of Finland in 2002. Lajunen also won a team gold at those Games.

Defending Olympic champion Bill Demong jumped poorly and will start a full two minutes and 18 seconds behind Frenzel.

"I'm a little confused, honestly, because jumping's been good the last few days ... unfortunately I don't know if I gave myself a very good shot today," he told reporters. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford)