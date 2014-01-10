PARIS Jan 10 Nordic Combined skier Todd Lodwick was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury on Friday after falling in France a month before he is due to become the first American to take part in a sixth Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Lodwick, 37, crashed while attempting a jump during a provisional round at a World Cup event in Chaux Neuve.

A U.S. Ski Team statement said he injured his left shoulder and, according to the team's medical director Kyle Wilkens, Lodwick received medical attention at the venue and will undergo further medical evaluation in the next few days.

A double world champion in the 10km mass start and 10km normal hill events in the Czech Republic in 2009, Lodwick was fourth in the normal hill event at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver but claimed a silver in the team event.

He won the U.S. Nordic Combined trials last month to qualify for the Olympics, which start on Feb. 7 in Russia.

Lodwick has not been on top form this season, his best result being 11th place in a World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway, last month. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Goodson)