DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 20 Nordic combined team 4x5 km cross-country and overall result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Rank Country Name Race Time Time/Difference 1 Norway Magnus Hovdal Moan 46:48.5 47:13.5 (0.0) Haavard Klemetsen Magnus Krog Joergen Graabak 2 Germany Eric Frenzel 47:13.8 47:13.8 (+0.3) Bjoern Kircheisen Johannes Rydzek Fabian Riessle 3 Austria Lukas Klapfer 47:09.9 47:16.9 (+3.4) Christoph Bieler Bernhard Gruber Mario Stecher 4 France Sebastien Lacroix 47:51.3 48:26.3 (+1:12.8) Francois Braud Maxime Laheurte Jason Lamy Chappuis 5 Japan Hideaki Nagai 47:25.6 48:30.6 (+1:17.1) Yusuke Minato Yoshito Watabe Akito Watabe 6 U.S. Bryan Fletcher 47:43.1 49:35.1 (+2:21.6) Todd Lodwick Taylor Fletcher Bill Demong 7 Czech Republic Pavel Churavy 48:40.1 49:36.1 (+2:22.6) Tomas Slavik Miroslav Dvorak Tomas Portyk 8 Italy Lukas Runggaldier 47:54.7 50:04.7 (+2:51.2) Armin Bauer Samuel Costa Alessandro Pittin 9 Russia Evgeniy Klimov 51:35.8 52:49.8 (+5:36.3) Niyaz Nabeev Ernest Yahin Ivan Panin (Compiled by Anand Basu)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.