* Two athletes, two swimmers "to represent all Palestinians"
* Symbolic Olympic participation more important than results
* Athletes complain of dearth of money for Olympic ambitions
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Feb 13 Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra
treads carefully, braving the elements and potholed roads
ravaged by years of conflict between Palestinian militants and
the Israeli army, as he prepares to race at the London Olympics.
The 19-year-old trains for three hours a day in Gaza's
Yarmouk soccer stadium, along the dusty streets and on the beach
in well worn trainers that were donated to the Palestine Olympic
Committee by wealthy Gulf state, Qatar.
Palestinian athletes complain of a paucity of financial
support at home and a lack of vital equipment and coaches that
are crucial for success and to nurture talented youth, but by
competing in London, a national dream will be realised.
The Gaza Strip is a narrow coastal enclave in the eastern
Mediterranean that borders on Israel and Egypt and which
Palestinians want as part of a future state along with the
Israeli-occupied West Bank and Arab East Jerusalem.
In 2007, Islamist Hamas ousted Western-backed Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas from the strip in a brief and bloody
civil war that split Palestinian society, but the two factions
are currently trying to implement a signed reconciliation pact.
Abbas, who leads the more secular Fatah faction, holds sway
in the West Bank.
Israel deems the Gaza Strip hostile territory and along with
Egypt strictly controls access to it, limiting imports. Israel
bans most travel through its crossings because Hamas and other
militants who call for the Jewish state's demise have launched
attacks at Israeli towns from the territory.
OLYMPIC PARTICIPATION
The Palestinian flag first flew at the Olympics in Atlanta
in 1996 when one athlete took part, Sydney 2000 welcomed two
competitors and three went to Athens in 2004. All got a roaring
welcome, but it was for participation rather than achievement.
A party of four travelled to Beijing four years ago - two
track athletes and two swimmers - but as in previous Games, none
got there by attaining the minimum Olympic qualifying standard,
they were entered under rules for fledgling nations.
Four Palestinians will also participate in London. Joining
Farra will be Cairo-based swimmer Ahmed Jabreel and two West
Bank women, swimmer Sabin Hazboon from Bethlehem and runner
Worood Maslaha from Nablus.
Hani al-Halabi from East Jerusalem who will head the
Palestinian delegation, said the makeup of the current squad was
representative of all Palestinians wherever they live.
"We want to embody the Palestinian issue by including
participants from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jerusalem and
the diaspora. Each of us represents a part of our home," Halabi
said.
FANTASY AND REALITY
Farra, a 400 metres runner, said he could not wait to get to
London and dreamt of standing on the winners' podium.
"It's going to be a beautiful feeling to represent Palestine
... like all the other athletes, I dream of winning a medal ...
I hope to carry the flag and tell the world that regardless of
all the difficulties, we exist", he told Reuters.
But with a personal-best time of 49.04 seconds, almost six
seconds slower than Michael Johnson's world record of 43.18, and
more than three seconds slower than the Olympic B-standard
minimum qualifying time, Farra's medal ambitions will remain a
fantasy.
His top time was achieved at last year's IAAF World
Championships in Daegu, South Korea where he finished 34th out
of 37 starters.
Farra's coach, 48-year-old Majed Abu Maraheel, who was the
first Palestinian Olympian in Atlanta where he ran in the 10,000
metres, said Farra would be a source of pride for his countrymen
but that it was time to aspire to more meaningful achievements.
"Bahaa is still young and full of energy and defiance and I
expect him to carry out his mission as required, but we need to
rise above symbolic participation. We want to improve records
but to do that we need of all the help we can get."
Abu Maraheel treasures the trainers he wore in Atlanta and
says he rescued them along with other trophies and mementos when
his home was hit during Israel's military offensive on the Gaza
Strip three years ago.
"The house was hit ... and we escaped, but I made sure I
took the shoes with me", he said.
Farra needs $12,000 to finance his training and special diet
in the final six-month buildup period to London but he has not
seen a penny of funding, said Abu Maraheel, who will accompany
him.
"Ideally, if we want to improve results we need to fund a
two-year preparation plan to an Olympics or any major
competition, but we don't have a proper budget, we don't have a
track or other vital facilities. We are trying to achieve
something out of nothing," he said.
Farra said he realised the importance of what he was doing
for his local community.
"In my neighborhood people know how important it is for one
of their own to take part in such a competition and they are
happy for me," he said.
Abu Maraheel said participation in major sporting events
was no less important than political struggle.
"We want to use sport as a language that everybody
understands to tell the world that the Palestinian people
exist," he said.
(Editing by Ori Lewis and Patrick Johnston)