LONDON, Sept 28 Some 1.14 million tickets for
next year's Paralympic Games have been applied for from 116,000
applicants, organisers LOCOG said on Wednesday.
They added that 126 of the 300 ticketed sessions were
oversubscribed in at least one price category and will go to a
ballot.
"The response from the public for Paralympic Games tickets
has been phenomenal," said International Paralympic Committee
president Philip Craven. "To have over a million tickets applied
for 11 months out from the Games is unprecedented."
Tickets were on sale between Sept. 9 and 26.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)