LONDON Jan 9 London 2012 organisers
turned their thoughts to toilet blocks, picnic benches and a
million items of sports equipment on Monday before taking charge
of the Olympic Park that will serve as a stage for the world's
athletes in 200 days' time.
The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA), the body responsible
for building the venues, will formally hand the east London site
over to organisers LOCOG on Tuesday after completing all the
main structures.
From then on it will be a live operational site with LOCOG
fitting out venues and staging test events for Olympics and
Paralympics.
"The handover of the Olympic Park sounds the starting pistol
in the race to get the site and venues ready to host the two
biggest sporting events on the planet," said LOCOG chairman
Sebastian Coe.
"In just 200 days time, 200 countries - more than the
membership of the United Nations - will be sending 15,000
athletes and 20,000 accredited media to London to create
history."
Dennis Hone, ODA chief executive, added: "We are in fine
form ahead of the Games, having built the venues and main
infrastructure on time and within budget.
"As we move ahead into the final straight we will continue
to work alongside the Organising Committee in completing our
remaining construction work."
LOCOG launched a listings website
(www.london2012.com/joinin) to help Britons find out about
Games-related events in their communities in the run-up to the
July 27 opening ceremony.
They also gave details of some of the work remaining to be
done in fitting out the nine competition venues on the site.
- Sourcing a million pieces of sport equipment, including
510 hurdles for athletics, 600 basketballs, 356 pairs of boxing
gloves and 12 pairs of goalposts for handball.
- Building a flagship London 2012 shop and 11 sponsor
showcase areas.
- Installing more than 1,000 picnic benches, 362 toilet
blocks, 4,000 waste bins and 165 concessions.
LOCOG, who want to create the distinctive 'look and feel' of
the Games throughout the venues and Olympic Park, said they had
also renamed certain areas to help spectators find their way
around.
The handball arena becomes the Copper Box, reflecting its
shape and cladding, while Orbit Circus is the area around the
115-metre high visitor attraction between the main stadium and
aquatics centre.
The main north-south circulation route and central 'spine'
for the thousands of spectators thronging the Olympic Park will
be designated 'London Way'.
