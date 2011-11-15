By Julian Linden
NEW YORK Nov 15 The 2012 London Olympics are
still more than seven months away but Michael Phelps is already
one of the biggest winners.
The American swimmer, who has already won a record 14
Olympic gold medals and is expected to add to his glittering
stockpile in London, has just signed a lucrative endorsement
deal with the International Olympic Committee's newest worldwide
partner, Procter & Gamble.
Under the terms of the deal, which was due to be formally
announced later on Tuesday, Phelps will become the global face
of an anti-dandruff shampoo and will feature prominently in
their Wash in Confidence campaign.
"Michael Phelps is a three-time Olympian and one of the most
iconic global athletes of our time," Belen Carazo, the director
of global communications for Head & Shoulders told Reuters ahead
of the announcement.
"We feel that Michael Phelps is a great ambassador for
confidence -- when performing at the highest level of sport,
there is simply no room for doubt."
P&G said the contract with Phelps would run for two years,
until 2013. The company would not reveal the financial terms of
the deal although industry experts said the swimmer's fee would
almost certainly be a seven-figure sum.
"At this point of his career, it's not about financial
remuneration for Michael," Peter Carlisle, Phelps' agent at
sports marketing firm Octagon, told Reuters.
"His promotion of a product has to go much deeper and allow
him to accomplish more things.
"Michael has always wanted to help grow the sport of
swimming and he needs global brands that can help him spread his
message all over the world."
PULLING POWER
Carlisle, who has worked with Phelps for around a decade,
has been flooded by endorsement offers for his client but said
less than 10 per cent ever get signed because of the complexity
of striking a deal with the most decorated Olympian of all time
and his ambition to spread his message worldwide.
"He's one of the few truly global ionic athletes, but only a
few brands can really match him. That's why this was such a
compelling match for both sides," Carlisle said.
As much as anything else, the deal with P&G also serves as
testimony to Phelps's rising popularity and pulling power after
his record-breaking eight gold medal haul at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics.
His public image took a battering when the now defunct
British tabloid News of the World published photographs of him
inhaling from a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana, but he
has survived unscathed.
Phelps apologised and was suspended by USA Swimming for
three months, but his sponsors stuck with him despite ongoing
speculation they would ditch him en masse. Only Kellogg's, whose
deal with Phelps was about to expire shortly after the pictures
were published, did not renew their contract with him.
Phelps, now 26, weathered the storm and is steadily adding
more companies to his bulging portfolio in the final countdown
to London, his fourth and final Olympics before he hangs up his
goggles.
"Who would have thought, five years ago, that a swimmer
would sign a deal for a hair product," Phelps told Reuters in an
interview.
"But this was a good match and it's a product I have
actually used for years because I'm in chlorine so much.
"My sponsors are like family. Some have been with me from
step one. They have always supported me through the good times
and bad times."
