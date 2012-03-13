"Members of the public with family ties to each of the competing countries will read a poem from their home nation for broadcast between the projects launch on Monday, March 12 and the Paralympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday September 9," the library and the BBC said.

The scene was set at a recording of the BBC's Culture Café presented by Clare English before a live audience in Edinburgh on Monday evening which is being broadcast on Tuesday. Taking part were the library's director Robert Marsack, and Scottish poet William Letford, a writer and roofer from Sterling.

A selection of poems from around the world was included.

The managing editor of BBC Radio Scotland, Sharon Mair, said: "The premise of the project is to present a picture of the way the nations of the world are represented through poetry.

"Each of the poems have been selected in collaboration with The Scottish Poetry Library - one of the largest poetry lending libraries in the world - to capture a slice of life and culture from that particular country."

Creative Scotland, the country's national development agency for the arts, has also given its backing in support of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad alongside the sporting Olympics. The Games run from July 27 to August 12, and the Paralympics from August 29 to September 9.

In London, Scotland's Makar (National Poet) read a specially commissioned poem, "Connecting Cultures", before Queen Elizabeth at a special ceremony in Westminster Abbey marking Commonwealth Day on Monday.

The observance in the Abbey was one of the first major events marking the Queen's diamond jubilee year.