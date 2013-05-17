BERLIN May 17 International Boxing Federation (AIBA) President C.K. Wu has decided to run for the post of the president of the International Olympic Committee, a source said.

"Dr Wu handed over a letter this morning to Dr (Jacques) Rogge, informing him about his candidacy. He will announce it officially next Thursday," a source told Reuters.

The Taiwanese is the third IOC member, behind Germany's Thomas Bach and Singaporean Ng Ser Miang, both IOC vice presidents, to decide to run for the post with the election set for Sept. 10 at the IOC session in Buenos Aires.

Rogge, who succeeded Juan Antonio Samaranch in 2001, sees his two-term presidency come to a mandatory end in September. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)