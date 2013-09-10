BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 Thomas Bach was elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday. Following are the voting figures from the Session in Argentina. 93 votes available; 47 required for a majority: Thomas Bach, Germany: 49 votes Richard Carrion, Puerto Rico: 29 votes Ng Ser Miang, Singapore: 6 votes Denis Oswald, Switzerland: 5 votes Sergey Bubka, Ukraine: 4 votes * CK Wu, of Taiwan, was eliminated in the first round of voting. (Compiled by Ossian Shine)