UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 Thomas Bach was elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday. Following are the voting figures from the Session in Argentina. 93 votes available; 47 required for a majority: Thomas Bach, Germany: 49 votes Richard Carrion, Puerto Rico: 29 votes Ng Ser Miang, Singapore: 6 votes Denis Oswald, Switzerland: 5 votes Sergey Bubka, Ukraine: 4 votes * CK Wu, of Taiwan, was eliminated in the first round of voting. (Compiled by Ossian Shine)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.