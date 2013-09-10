UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday elected Germany's Thomas Bach its new president, the ninth in its 119-year history. Following is a list of IOC presidents. 1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece 1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France 1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium 1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden 1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S. 1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland 1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain 2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium 2013- Thomas Bach, Germany (Compiled by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.