LONDON Feb 7 Harriet Howse is one of many
Londoners looking to make a profit out of their property during
this summer's Olympics, leaving the city and their homes to
strangers to avoid the anticipated mayhem of an overcrowded
capital.
One property website's survey says an estimated one-in-three
Londoners are considering packing their bags and moving in with
family and friends or heading abroad when 11 million sports
fans, media and corporate clients descend on the capital for the
world's biggest sporting extravaganza.
You don't have to hate sport either to be thinking about
moving out.
Behind her blue door in northeast London, Howse, a fan of
tennis who keeps herself fit, is planning to move out of her
four-bedroomed terraced house and stay with her family. A
housemate will be travelling to Japan.
"The cost of the tickets was so high that we couldn't afford
to put a bid in for any of them ... and I think the mayhem and
chaos caused by the Olympics would be a good reason to get out
of London," Howse told Reuters.
"I'm pro-Olympics but I think the crowds are going to be
crazy."
Her minimalist house, with its neutral colours alleviated by
orange sofas and large paintings, is expected to fetch up to
2,000 pounds ($3,200) per week, four times the rent the
26-year-old university international officer could normally
expect.
Other London homeowners are looking to ask for six times the
usual rate.
A survey by property website FindaProperty.com last year
estimated the total Olympics rental market for flats, apartments
or houses could be worth 314 million pounds, based on
one-in-three homeowners considering letting out some or all of
their properties.
Estate agents say the number of short-let clients on their
books has risen sharply.
Even high-end service specialists such as onefinestay.com,
which handles properties typically worth 1.5 million pounds, is
receiving between 100-150 calls a week from people looking to
rent out their property during the Games.
"We're expecting it to be by far the busiest time we'll ever
have had," said Greg Marsh, co-founder of the site.
"People are going to be taking off for the period of the
Games in order that they can earn a bit of extra income while
they are away."
WEST IS BEST FOR AMERICANS
Renting can prove attractive for visitors because it offers
more flexibility while prices are likely to be cheaper than
London's notoriously expensive hotels.
"You could have a bowl of cornflakes for breakfast and you
don't have all the associated costs of living in a hotel," said
Sarah Tonkinson, lettings director at estate agents Foxtons.
Block booking has reduced the number of available hotel
rooms, with the danger that it will push up prices, though
London Olympic organisers (LOCOG) recently released more than
120,000 unwanted hotel room nights for resale.
Some hotels are reportedly holding customers on long waiting
lists before releasing prices, but some tour operators have said
the industry's expected visitor numbers are hugely inflated.
The trick for both hoteliers and homeowners is getting the
timing right when looking to charge a premium.
"It's better to take something at the lower price earlier
and know you have definitely got something secure rather than
run the risk and try to achieve a higher price later on," said
Darren Rebeiro, head of Olympic services at Keatons estate
agents.
Prices advertised before the Sydney 2000 Olympics were seven
times the market rate.
"I think it is unlikely anyone achieved that," he said.
Renting is proving popular with foreign media, security
firms, embassies and athletics federations, some of whom will
look to book 200 rooms at a time. Others who are renting are
corporates, especially from the U.S, Asia and Russia.
Demand has focused on historic Greenwich, with its maritime
history and open spaces as well as its proximity to the
equestrian events and other Olympic riverside venues.
One seven-bedroom property is on the market for 24,000
pounds per week.
Other popular areas, especially among Americans, include
west London, with its upmarket shops, museums and luxury
properties.
Wills Thomson, 48, is renting out a room in his two-bedroom
flat in Chelsea to a father and son who booked last year on
Crashpadder.com.
The archivist said it was an opportunity to meet "charming
people from all walks of life from around the world" as well as
earn a little pocket money.
"It's like staying with a friend of a friend, though they
are paying for that privilege," he said.
Stephen Rapoport, founder of Crashpadder, said he expected
to double the site's 2,100 hosts by Games time, while bookings
were up by 245 percent compared with the same period last year.
BUY-TO-LET BONANZA
People living in Stratford, gateway to the Olympic Park, are
also looking to cash in.
But estate agents in the formerly run-down part of east
London, once home to noxious industries and slaughterhouses, are
warning locals they may not be sitting on gold mines.
They urged caution against the expectation among some that
"Mr and Mrs American" would be prepared to pay bloated rents for
their properties.
Residents are likely to lose out to developers and
buy-to-let property tycoons who moved in after London was chosen
to host the Olympics, investing in new modern luxury apartments,
which are proving more desirable.
"It's going to be the investors that earn the money," said
Daniel Barbanel, sales and marketing director at local
independent residential property agents Outlook.
"Because ultimately, the local people -- with respect to
them -- their houses and flats aren't particularly well
decorated."
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic)