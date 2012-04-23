By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, April 23 The protester who halted
Britain's annual boat race this month by swimming into the
crews' path has been banned by a court from going near the route
of the Olympic torch for fear he could try to make a political
point.
Australian Trenton Oldfield, 35, appeared in a London court
on Monday on charges of causing a public nuisance when he dived
into the River Thames and swam into the path of the boats from
Oxford and Cambridge, forcing the race to be temporarily
stopped.
Oldfield wrote in Twitter messages following his stunt that
his aim was to protest about the inequality in the United
Kingdom that in his view is perpetuated by elite institutions
like Oxford and Cambridge.
Prosecutor Edmund Hall asked for specific bail conditions,
arguing that Oldfield represented a threat to several
high-profile London events, including the 2012 Olympics torch
relay set to begin in mid-May. The London Games take place from
July 27-Aug.12.
"(Oldfield) seeks to entice other persons to commit similar
acts to the one he is now charged with," Hall said, citing
Oldfield's online manifesto, "Elitism Leads to Tyranny", in
which he calls on citizens to disrupt the lives of government
and corporate elites through acts of civil disobedience.
The passing of the Olympic torch "would be a cheap shot for
certain people seeking to publicise a cause," Hall said.
Oldfield's attorney, Michael Schwarz, said the Olympics were
safe from his client's protests because they "are a meritocratic
institution".
But magistrates disagreed and among the conditions of bail
were a ban on Oldfield coming within 100 metres of any road
being used for the Olympic torch's path until his next hearing
in late May.
Oldfield entered no plea and his case was referred to a
higher court.
