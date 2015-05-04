UPDATE 1-Athletics-Former WADA official to head new Athletics Integrity Unit
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
SEOUL May 4 United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has been named as an honorary ambassador for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang, organisers (POCOG) said on Monday.
Vonn, an Olympic gold medallist at the 2010 Vancouver Games, becomes the first international honorary ambassador for Asia's first Winter Games outside of Japan.
Local athletes undertaking the role include Olympic figure skating gold medallist Kim Yuna, Major League Baseball player Choo Shin-soo and speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk.
Vonn, who on Sunday announced the break-up of her relationship with Tiger Woods, was scheduled to appear at a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday to mark her appointment, POCOG said. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)
AARHUS, Denmark, April 5 Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.
April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were among the National Hockey League (NHL) players who expressed dissatisfaction with the league's announcement Monday that it will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang, South Korea.