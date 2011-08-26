By Ossian Shine
DAEGU, South Korea
DAEGU, South Korea Aug 26 Olympic chiefs will
deliver a private message to Qatar after internal talks on
Friday to decide whether to allow the Qataris to shift a 2020
summer Olympics to later in the year and avoid extreme heat.
International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge told
reporters in Daegu on Friday that the executive board of the IOC
would be discussing the matter but would not make any decision
public.
"I will listen to my colleagues and find a concensual
opinion," the Belgian said on the eve of the athletics world
championships.
"But we are not making a news release immediately, because
we want to discuss with Qatar the decision that we make."
Qatar's bid for the 2016 Olympics, eventually won by Rio,
floundered on its insistence on holding that Games in October.
The IOC may, however, consider a Games outside the traditional
window this time.
The deadline for submitting a bid for the 2020 Olympics is
Sept. 1 and the host city will be announced at the IOC Session
in September 2013.
So far Rome, Madrid, Istanbul and Tokyo have all declared
their intention to bid. Qatar is expected to make a decision
depending on the message they receive from the IOC.
Temperatures in Doha average more than 38-degrees Celsius
from May to September before cooling a little.
Qatar will host the 2022 soccer World Cup and is committed
to investing $20 billion to $25 billion in tourism
infrastructure development over the next 11 years, the head of
its state-run tourism authority told Reuters this week.
There is a precedent of a city shifting the Summer Games
outside the traditional July/August window -- in 2000 the Sydney
Olympics were held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.
Earlier this week the United States Olympic Committee (USOC)
said it would not submit a bid to stage the 2020 Summer
Olympics.
New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Dallas, Tulsa
and Las Vegas had all had discussions with USOC about the 2020
race but the organisation said there was not enough time to put
together a winning bid ahead of the deadline.
"We would have loved to have a bid for 2020 emanating from
the U.S. and the U.S. is the country that has organised most
Olympic Games ever and greatly contributed to the olympic
movement and also great quality of Games," Rogge said.
"But we respect and understand the position of USOC and we
hope that there will be good bids in the future beyond 2020."
