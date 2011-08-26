DAEGU, South Korea Aug 26 Olympic chiefs will deliver a private message to Qatar after internal talks on Friday to decide whether to allow the Qataris to shift a 2020 summer Olympics to later in the year and avoid extreme heat.

International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge told reporters in Daegu on Friday that the executive board of the IOC would be discussing the matter but would not make any decision public.

"I will listen to my colleagues and find a concensual opinion," the Belgian said on the eve of the athletics world championships.

"But we are not making a news release immediately, because we want to discuss with Qatar the decision that we make."

Qatar's bid for the 2016 Olympics, eventually won by Rio, floundered on its insistence on holding that Games in October. The IOC may, however, consider a Games outside the traditional window this time.

The deadline for submitting a bid for the 2020 Olympics is Sept. 1 and the host city will be announced at the IOC Session in September 2013.

So far Rome, Madrid, Istanbul and Tokyo have all declared their intention to bid. Qatar is expected to make a decision depending on the message they receive from the IOC.

Temperatures in Doha average more than 38-degrees Celsius from May to September before cooling a little.

Qatar will host the 2022 soccer World Cup and is committed to investing $20 billion to $25 billion in tourism infrastructure development over the next 11 years, the head of its state-run tourism authority told Reuters this week.

There is a precedent of a city shifting the Summer Games outside the traditional July/August window -- in 2000 the Sydney Olympics were held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

Earlier this week the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) said it would not submit a bid to stage the 2020 Summer Olympics.

New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Dallas, Tulsa and Las Vegas had all had discussions with USOC about the 2020 race but the organisation said there was not enough time to put together a winning bid ahead of the deadline.

"We would have loved to have a bid for 2020 emanating from the U.S. and the U.S. is the country that has organised most Olympic Games ever and greatly contributed to the olympic movement and also great quality of Games," Rogge said.

"But we respect and understand the position of USOC and we hope that there will be good bids in the future beyond 2020."

