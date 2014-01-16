BERLIN Jan 16 Broadcaster Supersport has won the rights to broadcast the 2014 and 2016 Olympic Games in South Africa as well as 43 Sub-Saharan nations on the continent, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Supersport, which has broadcast every Olympics since 1996, acquired broadcast rights on pay satellite television, internet and mobile for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa which includes populous nations such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and Tanzania among others.

There were no details on the financial terms of the agreement.

Russia's Sochi will host the 2014 winter Olympics next month while Rio de Janeiro is hosting the 2016 summer Olympics.

Broadcasting rights revenues, the biggest source of income for the IOC, have already raked in more than $4 billion for 2014-16 with some territories still to be decided.

A decade ago the TV revenues stood at almost half that sum at $2.2 billion for the period 2002-04.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)