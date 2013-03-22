* Slim continues sporting foray

* Deal does not include Brazil (Updates with details, quotes)

BERLIN Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil won the broadcast rights on all media platforms in Latin America for the 2014 Winter Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

"In 2016 the Olympic Games in Rio will be a significant moment in Olympic history, and we are very pleased to have reached this important agreement to ensure fans across the continent are able to have the best broadcast experience of the Games," IOC President Jacques Rogge said in a statement.

The deal with Slim's telecom giant does not include Brazil, where rights were sold separately in 2009 to three different media organisations.

Rio is the first city in South America to stage the summer Games. Russia's Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

"We are delighted to have reached this agreement with America Movil which is a new partner for the IOC," IOC Finance Commission chief Richard Carrion said.

"They demonstrated a clear passion for the Olympic values and are excited about the Games coming to Latin America in 2016. The IOC negotiates broadcast rights on behalf of the Olympic Movement, and we believe this is a great deal for our stakeholders."

No financial details about the deal were released.

The IOC signed their biggest single deal two years ago, with NBC agreeing to pay $4.38 billion for the U.S. broadcast rights up until 2020.

Sports fan Slim also made his first foray into soccer ownership in September as his company acquired a 30 percent stake in Mexico's first division clubs Leon and Pachuca in a bid to break TV networks' stranglehold on sports broadcasting. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)