LONDON Jan 24 Protesters have latched on to an
online marketing campaign run by McDonald's to vent their anger
over the treatment of gays by Olympic host Russia.
Olympic sponsor McDonald's launched the #CheerstoSochi
campaign which allows fans to send greetings to athletes and
teams via Twitter. However, the link has proved a magnet for
activists opposed to Russia's "gay propaganda" law.
"CheerstoSochi let's think about all the gays over there
that are suffering while everyone else has fun," said one
message posted on Friday.
McDonald's said it was aware that activists were targeting
it and other Olympic sponsors.
"McDonald's supports human rights, the spirit of the
Olympics and all the athletes who've worked so hard to compete
in the Games," it said in a statement.
"We believe the Olympic Games should be open to all, free of
discrimination, and that applies to spectators, officials, media
and athletes."
Rights groups have called for sponsors and the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) to put more pressure on Russia over its
attitude towards the gay community.
Campaigners have also teamed up with clothing group American
Apparel to sell merchandise inspired by an anti-discrimination
pledge in the Olympic charter.