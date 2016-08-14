RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazilian gymnasts pocketed silver and bronze for their explosive floor routines on Sunday, handing the South American country its first medals in the discipline.

Silver medallist Diego Hypolito and bronze medallist Arthur Mariano burst into tears, embraced and draped themselves in the Brazilian flag as a delighted Rio crowd roared its joy.

Hypolito, 30, who fell flat on his face during the London 2012 Games, redeemed himself on home ground by scoring 15.533. Compatriot Mariano, 22, who curled up on the floor, too nervous to watch the final results unfold, notched 15.433.

Max Whitlock of Britain won gold with 15.633 points, but the overwhelmingly Brazilian crowd at the Rio Olympic Arena only had eyes for their national stars.

"It's very emotional, it's a delight to have seen them both give their all," said spectator Adriana Queiroz, 47, a marketing executive from Sao Paulo, who was wearing a Brazilian shirt.

Brazil's first Olympic gymnastics champion, rings specialist Arthur Zanetti, is due to compete on Monday for a medal in the discipline. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Neil Robinson)