RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Simone Biles and her American team mates proved that they are an untouchable force in gymnastics as they blew away the opposition to win the women's team title at the Olympics on Tuesday.

There were a few wobbles here and there, even for Biles, but those imperfections did not stop them winning the title by a massive 8.209 points over second placed Russia. China were third.

Since the open-ended scoring system was introduced to the sport in 2006, it was the biggest winning margin of any global championships.

They put in such a commanding performance that Biles needed to overhaul a target of just 7.591 with her final floor performance to secure her first Olympic medal.

A score of 15.800 left her and her team mates, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, whooping with joy. It was a second successive team title for the U.S. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)