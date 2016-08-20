UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 List of leading gold medallists in athletics after Usain Bolt won his ninth and Allyson Felix her fifth on Friday:
Nine:
Paavo Nurmi, Finland (1920-28): 10,000 metres (2), individual cross country (2), team cross country (2), 5,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m team.
Carl Lewis, United States (1984-96): Long jump (4), 100m (2), 4x100m relay (2), 200m.
Usain Bolt, Jamaica (2008-16): 100m (3), 200m (3) 4x100m relay (3).
Eight:
Ray Ewry, United States (1900-08): Standing long jump (3), standing high jump (3), standing triple jump (2). (Note: Ewry holds the record for the most individual athletics golds).
Five:
Ville Ritola, Finland (1924-28): 10,000m, 5,000m, 3,000m steeplechase, 3000m team, team cross country.
Allyson Felix, United States (2008-12): 4x100m relay (2), 4x400m relay (2), 200m.
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)