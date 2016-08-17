RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won the women's Olympic 1,500 metres gold on Tuesday after unleashing a devastating second half of the race to leave Ethiopia's world record holder Genzebe Dibaba trailing in second place.

Kipyegon, fastest in the world this year, sat in the pack as the runners virtually jogged the opening stages before she and Dibaba took off and pulled clear after a 56.8-second lap.

World champion Dibaba, who has struggled with injury this year, led with 200 to go but the 22-year-old Kipyegon forced her way past and drove for the line to win in four minutes 8.92 seconds.

Dibaba held on for silver, with American former world champion Jenny Simpson taking bronze ahead of compatriot Shannon Rowbury.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)