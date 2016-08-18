RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson stormed to victory in the women's Olympic 200 metres final with a time of 21.78 seconds on Wednesday to complete the Games sprint double.

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands struggled to keep up with Thompson's blazing run and had to settle for silver with American Torie Bowie grabbing the bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)