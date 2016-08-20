RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Several Australian Olympic athletes were taken for questioning by Brazilian police late on Friday for entering the basketball arena without proper accreditation to watch a semi-final game between Australia and Serbia, an Australian team official said.

Fiona de Jong, chief executive of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), told reporters outside the police station that the athletes did not have the correct accreditation to be at the venue.

"The Brazil authorities and our officials are working through issues," she said. "No one has been arrested and we will provide you with a more detailed statement when these discussions have advanced."

Officials for the International Olympic Committee and the Rio 2016 organizing committee were not available for comment. (Reporting by Claire Watson)