(Corrects day of gold medal match to Friday from Thursday)

By Ian Ransom

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Fired-up Malaysians Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong upset the powerful Chinese duo of Chai Biao and Hong Wei to reach the final of the men's doubles at the Olympic badminton on Tuesday.

Roared on by a raucous contingent of home fans, the 12th-ranked pair closed out an impressive 21-18 21-17 win at the Riocentro to give Malaysia another chance to win its first ever Olympic gold medal.

Malaysia have already secured at least two silver medals at the badminton, with Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying to contest the mixed doubles final against Indonesian duo Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.

China's Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan play Britain's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in the other men's doubles semi-final later on Tuesday.

The gold medal decider is on Friday. (Editing by Clare Lovell)