RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan held firm in a furious men's doubles final on Friday to win the title for China and trample on Malaysia's dreams of a first ever Olympic gold medal.

The Chinese pair, who each won gold medals in different events at London, came back from a game down and saved two match points in a nail-biting finish to beat Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 16-21 21-11 23-21.

Fu, who won the title with Cai Yun four years ago, celebrated his second Olympic gold along with Zhang, who won the mixed doubles championship in London.

China, who swept all five titles at London, celebrated their first gold in the tournament after being frustrated in the women's doubles and singles, and the mixed doubles.

