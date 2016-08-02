Aug 2 Spain women's basketball captain Laia Palau hopes to complete her collection of honours by winning a first Olympic medal at this month's Rio Games.

The 36-year-old won gold at the 2013 women's European basketball championship and bronze in the competition last year, but failed to win an Olympic medal in Beijing or Athens.

"An Olympic medal is probably the only thing I did not win in my life as a basketball player. It would be fantastic for this group closing a cycle being able to finally get it," point guard Palau said.

Spain's medal hopes were dealt a blow last month when forward Sancho Lyttle was ruled out of Rio with a foot injury.

"We are not at the same level (without her)," Palau added.

Spain, who have been drawn in Group B, kick off their campaign against Serbia at the Youth Arena on Sunday.