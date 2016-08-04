RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 An Irish Olympic boxer has tested positive for a banned substance and been provisionally suspended ahead of the Rio Games, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) said on Thursday without naming the fighter.

The Olympic Council of Ireland said separately that the test had not been conducted in Rio.

"The athlete will now decide whether to accept a sanction for a doping violation, to request that a B-sample be tested, or to appeal the provisional suspension," said the Olympic Council of Ireland.

The draw for the Olympic boxing was conducted on Thursday with all the Irish boxers included. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)