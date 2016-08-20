RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez won the men's Olympic bantamweight gold medal on Saturday and ended U.S. hopes of their first men's champion since 2004.

The 2012 flyweight gold medallist beat 19-year-old Shakur Stevenson, the bright prospect on the U.S. men's team who had reached the final after a semi-final walkover, on a split decision.

The gold was Cuba's second of the boxing tournament after Julio Cesar La Cruz secured the light-heavyweight title on Thursday.

Russia's Vladimir Nikitin and Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev took the bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon)