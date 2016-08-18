RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Julio Cesar La Cruz out-pointed Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov on Thursday to become the first Cuban to win a light-heavyweight Olympic boxing gold medal.

France's Mathieu Bauderlique and Britain's Joshua Buatsi took bronze as losing semi-finalists.

The gold was Cuba's first in the ring at the Rio Games and the light-heavyweight division was the only one without a previous Cuban winner. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by Alison Williams)