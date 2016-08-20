RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 The first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold medal became the first to repeat the feat on Saturday when Britain's Nicola Adams retained her flyweight title by beating France's Sarah Ourahmoune.

Adams, 33, became the first British boxer to win two successive golds since London policeman Harry Mallin won the middleweight division at the 1920 Antwerp and 1924 Paris Games.

Ourahmoune's silver was France's fifth medal of the tournament.

Ren Cancan of China, the 2012 silver medallist, and Colombia's Ingrit Valencia Victoria took bronze as losing semi-finalists.

Women's boxing was introduced to the Olympics at the 2012 London Games, with Adams the first of three champions.