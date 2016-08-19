RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 The Netherlands' Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen beat Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Viacheslav Krasilnikov 2-0 to take bronze, their country's first ever beach volleyball medal, in a tight match at the Rio Games on Thursday.

Brouwer and Meeuwsen had never competed at an Olympics before but appeared unfazed by the big stage, using a more clinical attack to prevail 23-21 22-20 on a damp night in Copacabana where the arena was only half full.

The Russians were left to rue two wasted set points in the first, as the Netherlands went on to take that set before asserting their dominance in the second.

Meeuwsen effectively countered the towering six-foot 11-inch (2.10 metres) Semenov at the net, often drawing the big Russian out wide where his block attempts bounced out of play.