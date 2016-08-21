RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Switzerland's Nino Schurter completed his Olympic medal collection as he won gold in the men's cross-country cycling race on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, third in Beijing and second in London, put the hammer down on the sixth of seven laps of the winding 4.8km circuit in the Rio hills and powered away alone to victory.

Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy, the man who beat five-times world champion Schurter to gold in a thrilling sprint finish in London, took the silver medal 44 seconds back.

Carlos Caloma Nicolas of Spain was third after grinding down France's Maxime Marotte in the closing stages.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan, the world road champion, had a luckless day with punctures ruining his chance of a surprise medal after he had made a flying start. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)