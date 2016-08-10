UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 American Kristin Armstrong became the first cyclist to win the same road event at three different Olympic Games on Wednesday, taking gold in the women's 29.7km time trial.
Here are some more landmarks she has reached.
* First female Olympic cyclist to win gold medals at three Olympics Games -- matching the male record held by Britons Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins, German Jens Fiedler and Russian Vyacheslav Ekimov.
* On winning a day before her 43rd birthday she became the oldest female Olympic cycling champion, breaking the record she set when winning in London.
* Second oldest Olympic cycling champion after Juan Esteban Curuchet (Spain) in the 2008 Madison.
* Oldest American Olympic cycling champion
* Three Olympic gold medals in cycling puts her second on the women's all-time list alongside France's Felicia Ballenger. Only Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (4) has more. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.