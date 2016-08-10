RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Veteran American Kristin Armstrong completed a remarkable return to cycling by winning a third consecutive gold medal in the time trial on a rainy morning at the Rio Games on Wednesday.

A day before her 43rd birthday Armstrong, the last to tackle the 29.7km course, sped over the finish line 5.55 seconds faster than Russian Olga Zabelinskaya.

Road race champion Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands was in third place.

Armstrong, who retired in 2009 to start a family but returned to win gold in London four years ago before retiring again, barely had the energy to celebrate after crossing the line -- collapsing on to the soaking tarmac.

Eventually she climbed to her feet and hugged her son, holding a banner that said "USA STRONG".

She is the first person to win the same road cycling event at three Olympics. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)