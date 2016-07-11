RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 The local organizing
committee for the upcoming Rio Olympics is running a deficit of
between 400 million and 500 million reais ($121 million to $151
million), a source with direct knowledge of the committee's
finances told Reuters on Monday.
The local committee's privately funded budget is what is
used to operate the Games; it is not public money which is used
for infrastructure or venues.
The deficit, challenging organizers 25 days before the games
begin, represents about 6 percent of the local committee's
budget and just over 1 percent of the total projected cost of 40
billion reais to host the Olympics.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)