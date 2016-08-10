RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 The Rio Olympics diving pool will be back to is 'classic' blue colour later on Wednesday, Games organisers assured, blaming a drop in alkalinity levels for an uninviting green hue during competition on Tuesday.

The water in the pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors who said they could not see their partner underwater.

The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the water polo pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social media.

Organisers said tests at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Centre's diving pool were conducted regularly and the quality of the water was no threat to the divers' health.

"There was a sudden decrease of alkalinity," said Games spokesman Mario Andrada. "PH levels and chlorine levels are checked regularly."

"The people in charge of maintaining it could not have done more intensive tests during the days. We probably failed to note that with more athletes the water could be affected," Andrada said.

He assured divers the water posed no health risk and despite the rain slowing down the process of turning the water blue, this would happen some time later on Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no risk to anybody. The independent group (charged with checking the water quality) confirmed the measures to bring the pool back to its normal colour," Andrada said.

"The rain affected a bit the changes in the state of the water. It should go back to classic blue colour during the day."

The problem comes on top of worries over dangerous levels of pollution in Rio's Guanabara Bay and concerns that floating garbage could damage or slow sailors.

Organisers are also struggling with major transportation, ticketing and security issues in the first five days of the competitions. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Susanna Twidale)