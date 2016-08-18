RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Moldovan canoe sprint bronze medallist Serghei Tarnovschi was provisionally suspended from the Rio Olympics on Thursday, after he failed a pre-games drug test, the International Canoe Federation said.

The 19-year-old paddler had been due to contest the C2M 1000m with brother Oleg, but will now no longer be eligible, the ICF said.

