UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Moldovan canoe sprint bronze medallist Serghei Tarnovschi was provisionally suspended from the Rio Olympics on Thursday, after he failed a pre-games drug test, the International Canoe Federation said.
The 19-year-old paddler had been due to contest the C2M 1000m with brother Oleg, but will now no longer be eligible, the ICF said.
(Editing by:)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)