RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 The governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro declared a state of financial emergency on Friday, requesting federal funds to help the state fulfill its obligations for public services during the Olympics which start Aug. 5.

The announcement, as Rio reels from a fall in oil revenue, was made in the state's Official Gazette. Interim President Michel Temer, who visited Rio this week, has said the federal government would ensure all obligations were met. (Reporting by Paulo Prada and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Diane Craft)