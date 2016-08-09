(Corrects silver medalist's name in second paragraph to Astier Nicolas from Nicolas Astier)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Germany's Michael Jung claimed his second consecutive individual eventing gold medal on Sam after posting two clear rounds in the final show jumping phase on Tuesday.

France's Astier Nicolas took silver with one rail down and Phillip Dutton of the United States won bronze.

Eventing is a three-phased sport including dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Jung, widely considered the best eventing rider ever, only turned to Sam, the 16-year-old German Sport Horse he rode to win gold in London, a week before the animals were due to fly to Rio. His first and younger choice, Takinou, had suffered an infection.